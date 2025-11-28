Korean embassy in UAE marks Republic of Korea national day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), attended this evening a reception hosted by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception, held at the St. Regis Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, along with members of the Korean community residing in the country.

In his address, the Korean Ambassador praised the bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and the UAE, noting their continued growth and development across all fields. He said the UAE is the Republic of Korea's second-largest trading partner in the Middle East.

He added that the two countries are bound by a strong strategic partnership that spans a range of sectors, including nuclear energy, the economy, healthcare, culture, energy and space. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor