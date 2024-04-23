Kremlin warns against potential nuclear deployment in Poland

Moscow, April 23 Russia will take necessary measures to ensure its security if Poland deploys nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said earlier on Monday that Poland is ready to host US nuclear weapons in the country, according to media reports.

Peskov added the Russian military would analyse the situation if such an action were implemented, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I think, in any case, they will take all the necessary response steps to guarantee our security."

Under the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) nuclear sharing scheme, the US is authorised to station its nuclear armaments within the territories of member states that do not possess them.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in October 2023 that Russia would be forced to resort to "compensatory measures" in response to the US deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor