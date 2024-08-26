Kuwait busts five-member drug trafficking network

Kuwait City, Aug 26 Kuwait's Interior Ministry busted an international drug trafficking network and seized 60 kg of marijuana and hashish valued at some 750,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($ 2.45 million).

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the ministry said that the General Directorate for Drug Control's International Control Division successfully dismantled the network on Sunday, which was smuggling drugs from a European country into Kuwait through Kuwait International Airport, reports Xinhua news agency.

The network consists of five individuals, including two employees of Kuwait's General Administration of Customs, who "abused their positions to facilitate the smuggling process," according to the statement.

"The arrest of an international criminal network comprising 5 defendants smuggling drugs into the country, and they were in possession of (60) kilograms of marijuana and hashish. The value of the seized items is estimated at (750,000) thousand Kuwaiti dinars," the interior ministry said in a post in Arabic.

"Within the framework of the intensive security efforts made by the Criminal Security Sector to combat drug trafficking and thwart all attempts to smuggle them into the country, no matter how diverse the methods and tricks used," the ministry statement further read.

All the suspects and the seized items were handed over to the Drug Prosecution Office for further legal action.

The ministry statement further read that anyone who "dares to harm" the security and stability of the country will face stringent actions without exception.

