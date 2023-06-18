Kuwait crude oil up USD 2.07 to USD 77.11 pb

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 2.07 during Friday's trading sessions to reach USD 77.11 per barrel, compared with USD 75.04 pb the day before, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) as saying Saturday.

Brent futures went by 94 cents to USD76.61 pb and West Texas Intermediate rose by USD1.16 to USD71.78 pb, according to KUNA. (ANI/WAM)

