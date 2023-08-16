Kuwait oil price down 48 cents to USD 89.42 pb

Kuwait City [Kuwait], August 16 (ANI/WAM): The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 48 cents to USD 89.42 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to Monday's rate of USD 89.90 pb, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

The Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went down globally by USD 1.32 and USD 1.52 respectively, settling at USD 84.89 pb and USD 80.99 pb, reported state news agency, KUNA. (ANI/WAM)

