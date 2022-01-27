Kyrgyzstan President Japarov lauds India's efforts to hold India-Central Asia Summit

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, during a virtual event of the India-Central Asia Summit, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on India's 73rd Republic Day and appreciated India's initiative to hold the summit.

In his speech during the event, he mentioned that the Central Asian Countries and India are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral and diplomatic relations.

He said, "Over these years, owing to the mutual efforts, our countries have built friendly relations, established strategic partnership and developed cooperation in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres."

"The Kyrgyz republic supports the initiative of the Indian side to hold the India-Central Asia summit at the level of heads of states.", Japarov said.

Kyrgyz President took this event as an opportunity for open exchange of views and prospects of Interregional cooperation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor