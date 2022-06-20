Landslide in Colombia kills 8 people

Bogota, June 20 At least eight people, including three children, were killed in a landslide near the municipality of Paez in Colombia's Cauca Department, local authorities confirmed.

"There were many difficulties in reaching the place, which is about 6 km from the municipality of Paez. There are several landslides at different points on the road, and we do not have (rescue) machinery in the municipality," said Jose Luis Collo, secretary of the municipal government.

The landslide was caused by heavy rain that have been affecting much of the country this season, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescue agencies are working to remove debris and extract the victims' remains.

