Lankan rights group asks govt to permit safe return of Gotabaya, his family

Ahead of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's return to Sri Lanka, a rights group said the government should provide protection to the former president and his family.

Rajapaksa had relinquished power after a series of violent protests amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the country.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has recommended that the government takes all necessary steps to assess the threat situation and provide the former president with security protection provided under the law, Sri Lanka's Newswire reported.

"The Family of Gotabaya Rajapakse, now living aboard, is entitled to the protection of the law to a safe return to the country," the HRCSL said.

This recommendation comes as Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) last week sought protection for Gotabaya, who is expected to return to the island nation this week.

Gotabaya's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa led-SLPP put forward the demand in a meeting with the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and requested the President to ensure Gotabaya Rajapaksa is given safe passage into Sri Lanka, Colombo Gazette reported.

Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis, which led to massive protests in the country that forced Rajapaksa to flee abroad and also hand in his resignation last month.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand last week following his departure from Singapore. He was granted entry into Thailand following a request from the Sri Lankan government.

He left Singapore last Thursday after nearly a month's stay. The former president was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at the Changi Airport in Singapore from the Maldives last month and he was allowed to stay there for two weeks.

Thailand has denied reports that the former Sri Lankan President has sought asylum in the country. The Thailand Foreign Ministry said it received a request from Rajapaksa to visit the country with no intention of seeking political asylum.

Thailand would be the second Southeast Asian country after the Maldives that Rajapaksa is seeking temporary shelter in after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests.

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the official resignation of Rajapaksa on July 15. After the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as President of Sri Lanka on July 21 in Parliament.

He was earlier appointed as interim president of Sri Lanka as Rajapaksa fled abroad after his palace was stormed by angry protesters amid the unprecedented economic crisis.

( With inputs from ANI )

