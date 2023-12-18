Lashkar-E-Taiba’s Habibullah, Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Pakistan

According to unconfirmed reports most wanted terrorist Habibullah was killed by unknown gunmen in an opened fire in Khyber Pakhunkhwa's Tank district. He was a recruiter associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Habibullah is also known as Bhola Khan or Khan Baba. His death adds to a series of targeted killing, with over 20 high profile terrorists meeting a similar fate in Pakistan in recent month. In a recent event, another killing occurred, coming on the heels of the assassination of Adnan Ahmed, a trusted ally of Hafiz Saeed, the architect behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Ahmed was fatally shot in Karachi a few weeks ago. Intriguingly, on the same day, news emerged about Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted fugitive, reportedly being hospitalized for poisoning by unidentified attackers.

In an incident of targeted killings in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underscored the importance of extraditing individuals sought by Indian authorities. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi emphasized, "We urge those wanted in India for criminal and terrorist activities to come and face justice within our legal system. However, I refrain from commenting on the ongoing developments in Pakistan."

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist & recruiter Habibullah alias Bhola Khan Alias Khan Baba shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) December 17, 2023

Who was Habibullah?

Habibullah, is also known as Bhola Khan or Khan Baba. It is said that Habibullah was involved in Pulwama and Uri attacks. Terrorist Habibullah was targeted and shot dead by a gunman in Pakhtunkhwa province. Regarding Lashkar terrorist Habibullah, it is said that he used to motivate people in Pakistan to become terrorists and he was the person who recruited them into Lashkar. According to media reports, so far about 23 terrorists have been killed by unknown gunmen at different places in Pakistan.