Lavrov cites risks of 'involving third countries' in war if Ukraine receives MLRS from US

Moscow, June 1 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that there are risks of involving third countries in the war with Ukraine if Kiev received US multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

"Such risks, of course, exist. What the Kiev regime demands, and unequivocally, economically... from its Western patrons. Firstly, it goes beyond decency and diplomatic communication, and secondly, it is a direct provocation to involve the West in hostilities," Lavrov said, as per Ria Novosti.

According to him, these risks are "understood by conscious Western politic", Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

"Not everyone, frankly, in the European Union, especially in its northern part. There are politic who are ready to resort to this madness in order to satisfy their ambitions.

"But serious countries in the European Union, of course, are well aware of the unacceptability of such scenarios, and we recently heard signs of reasonable estimates from Washington," Lavrov said.

The US is "adding fuel to the fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday in response to US President Joe Biden's decision to provide more advanced missile systems to Ukraine, CNN reported.

"We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire," Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call.

The Ukrainian authorities have long asked the United States to supply high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. Biden said Tuesday the US is providing Ukraine "more advanced rocket systems and munitions" as its war with Russia grinds on.

"Such supplies do not contribute to the Ukrainian leadership's willingness to resume peace negotiations," Peskov said, CNN reported.

Peskov also added the Kremlin does not trust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's words that Kyiv would not use multiple launch rocket systems to attack the Russian territory if they receive them from the US.

