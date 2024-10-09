Law and order further deteriorates as over 5,000 crimes reported across Karachi in September: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 9 : Amid deteriorating law and order in Karachi, the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has released the statistics of the amount of crimes committed in the streets of the port city in September 2024, according to ARY News.

The CPLC issued statistics showing that, similar to many prior months, street crimes in Karachi continued to grow in September.

The study states that 5,533 incidents of street crime in Karachi were registered in total last month.

3,982 occurrences of motorbike theft or snatching were reported over the time, according to the figures. In September 2024, 1,651 mobile phones were snatched from residents, while 190 autos were stolen or lost. Five cases of extortion and two cases of kidnapping for ransom were also reported from Karachi during the time, ARY News reported citing CPLC figures.

It is pertinent to note that Karachi has been completely overtaken by an unbelievable increase in street crime, with about 100 people killed in snatching instances alone in the first nine months of this year.

The CPLC added that throughout the month, 15,000 mobile phone thefts been occurred, while motorbike theft occurrences increased to 35,000. In addition, some 1,200 residents' automobiles have been taken or stolen.

Earlier, a man was killed and his son was injured after they resisted a robbery attempt in Karachi.

The incident occured in Karachi's Korangi area when a citizen named Abdul Malik and his son were going to their factory after withdrawing PKR1 million from a bank, according to ARY News. The robbers shot Abdul Malik, killing him on the spot.

Karachi, which is the financial hub of Pakistan, is festered with street crimes.

Despite almost 6,000 criminals being transferred to Karachi Central Jail in the first five months of 2024, the law and order situation in the metropolis continues to deteriorate with citizens being looted and killed by street criminals.

