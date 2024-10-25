Lebanese PM condemns Israel's killing of journalists in Lebanon

Beirut, Oct 25 Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned on Friday the Israeli attack that killed journalists and correspondents in Lebanon, saying it represents a continuation of the "war crimes" committed by the Israeli forces.

"This deliberate aggression indeed aims to terrorise the media to cover up the crimes and destruction being committed," said a statement released by Mikati's office.

"I have given my directives ... to add this new crime to the series of files documented with Israeli crimes that will be submitted to the relevant international references so that the international community may stop what is happening," the prime minister added.

Three journalists were killed, and three others were injured early Friday in an Israeli drone strike that targeted their residence in a hotel on the western edge of the town of Hasbaya, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military has not yet commented, but has previously denied targeting journalists.

The Israeli army has been waging intensive attacks on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah since late September. Earlier this month, the Israeli army initiated a ground operation in Lebanon.

