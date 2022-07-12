Lekhi appreciates Uzbek counterpart for briefing on development strides in Central Asian nation

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi met with Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Furkat Sidikov in New Delhi on Tuesday and appreciated his briefing on the development strides made in the Central Asian nation.

Visiting Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister chaired a discussion on the country's constitutional reforms in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Lekhi wrote, "Glad to meet Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Furkat Sidikov today. Our bilateral relations continue to make good progress. Appreciated his briefing on the developmental steps being taken in Uzbekistan."

Increasing political consultations and exchange of visits at ministerial levels provided a strong impulse to India-Uzbekistan relations during 2021-22.

These meetings provided opportunities for regular follow-up on bilateral issues, pandemic related measures, developments in Afghanistan and cooperation in multilateral fora.

A delegation of Indian film personalities participated in the 13th Tashkent International Film Festival held in Tashkent from September 28- October 3, 2021. The festival featured 10 Indian movies representing different periods and genres of filmmaking.

India and Uzbekistan have relations that go back in history. India was one of the first countries to recognize the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after the latter's independence. The protocol for the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent on 18 March 1992.

In recent years, there has been a significant intensification of bilateral ties. Bilateral relations now encompass a wider canvas, including political and strategic issues, defence and security, trade and investment, energy, agriculture, S&T, education and people-to-people ties.

Bilateral trade between the nations of about USD 442 million (as per Uzbek statistics) is well below potential. The major items of India's exports are pharmaceutical products, mechanical equipment, vehicle parts, services, optical instruments and equipment.

India's imports from Uzbekistan consist largely of fruit and vegetable products, services, fertilizers, juice products and extracts, and lubricants.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor