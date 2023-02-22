Lesser Known Facts About Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

After Nikki Haley, here comes another Indian American to enter the Republican Party's presidential race. Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur, has announced his presidential candidature for 2024, pledging to "bring merit back" and end dependence on China. Ramaswamy remarked during a live interview with Tucker Carlson, a conservative political pundit, on Fox News' prime time programme. After Haley, the 37-year-old has emerged as a Republican challenger to former US President Donald Trump, who declared his reelection run last November.​​​​​​

here are some lesser-known facts about Vivek Ramaswamy