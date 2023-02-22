Lesser Known Facts About Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy
After Nikki Haley, here comes another Indian American to enter the Republican Party's presidential race. Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur, has announced his presidential candidature for 2024, pledging to "bring merit back" and end dependence on China. Ramaswamy remarked during a live interview with Tucker Carlson, a conservative political pundit, on Fox News' prime time programme. After Haley, the 37-year-old has emerged as a Republican challenger to former US President Donald Trump, who declared his reelection run last November.
here are some lesser-known facts about Vivek Ramaswamy
- 37-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist, and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric.
- Ramaswamy's parents migrated to the United States from Kerala. He is the second Indian-American to enter the Republican presidential primary.
- He attended Harvard University for his undergrad and later got a law degree from Yale University.
- Ramaswamy is the author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam" and has been dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc." by The New Yorker.
- Vivek Ramaswamy joins the Republican field following ex-US President Donald Trump and former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's presidential bid announcement.
- A second-generation Indian American, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products, according to his bio.
- He has founded other successful healthcare and technology companies, and in 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a new firm focused on restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.
- Ramaswamy is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.