"Let that sink in": Elon Musk forebodes possible coming back of Donald Trump in latest post

Washington DC [US], November 6 : Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk exuded confidence of Donald Trump's return to the White House, as the early projections show the former president ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a recent post on the microblogging platform X, Elon Musk shared his photograph along with former US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were photographed at the former president's election watch party in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854026234339938528

He expressed confidence in Donald Trump emerging victorious in the 2024 US Presidential elections.

He also shared an edited photograph of him in the Oval Office of the White House with him carrying a sink into the room along with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "Let that sink in".

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854034776815972649

Musk had used these words earlier when he bought the microblogging platform Twitter at a staggering cost of USD 44 billion. As the deal had seemed nearly impossible before fruition, Musk entered Twitter's San Francisco office with a kitchen sink to let the deal 'sink in' for people.

The counting of votes is underway for the US Presidential elections after polling closed almost in all states on Tuesday (local time).

Notably, Musk has time and again publicly expressed his support towards former president Trump.

He has donated USD 75 million to Trump's Political Action Committee aiming to pave his return to the White House. He even hosted an X-Space with the former President and appeared at some of his campaign rallies.

The Tesla CEO had even expressed his willingness to serve after Trump hinted that he would consider Elon Musk for a cabinet role or advisory post if he wins.

As of now, the Republican party has gained the majority in the US Senate, as counting is underway for the presidential elections.

According to the current projections, Republicans have 51 seats in the 100-member upper house of US Congress, while Democrats have 42.

Notably, 28 seats held by Democrats and 38 seats held by Republicans didn't go to polls this time.

The total of 538 electoral votes in the US College comprises 435 House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats and 3 seats from Washington DC.

Along with the 435 seats of the lower house, 34 seats of the US Senate also went to polls. The entire House of Representatives will be re-elected, while one-third of the Senate will be renewed.

Meanwhile, according to the current projections of the presidential race called by Politico, Donald Trump is projected to win 230 electoral votes and Kamala Harris 210.In the House of Representatives where the Grand Old Party (GOP) had a narrow majority till now Republicans are ahead with 178 seats, while Democrats have 146.

The 2024 US Presidential elections is seen as one of the most significant ones in recent US history.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House.

The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

