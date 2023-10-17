Liam Payne fined for speeding, barred from driving for 6 months

Los Angeles, Oct 17 Singer Liam Payne has been forbidden from getting behind the wheel "due to repeat offending" and was fined over $300 after he was caught on camera behind the wheel speeding to 43mph in a 30mph zone in west London in February.

The 30-year-old star wasn't required to attend as his case was heard at Lavender Hill Magistrates court on October 9, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, he apologised and claimed he wasn't aware of the speed limit in a previous submission to the court. According to The Sun, he said, "I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding."

The 'Strip That Down' singer -- who was also handed four penalty points for the offence -- declined to give financial information but pledged to pay any fine imposed.

The singer added: "I am self employed and cannot provide the information at this stage. However I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days."

Liam has had a number of health issues of late and was hospitalised in Italy last month after being struck down by agonising kidney pain while on holiday in Lake Como with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

His mother, Karen Payne, previously told MailOnline: "We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It's horrible - him being all the way over there. It's such a horrible situation and we just hope he's in the best place possible. He's in Milan and it sounds like he'll be there for a week. I feel helpless."

But days later, Kate confirmed the singer had been discharged from hospital and was doing well.

She told her TikTok followers, "He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands."

Weeks before his Italian hospitalisation, Liam had axed a number of shows in South America after he revealed he'd been treated for a serious kidney infection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor