‘Like mother, like daughter’: My daughter makes up little parody songs, says Rachel Bloom

Los Angeles, Dec 31 Actress-writer Rachel Bloom opened up about raising her 3-year-old daughter, who she says takes after her.

Rachel spoke during the promotions of her off-Broadway show. "Oh, she is hilarious. She's making up little parody songs”, she said, nodding to her own history of creating such tunes for projects throughout the years, including her The CW series ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ and various musical comedy albums, reports ‘People’ magazine.

When asked specifically if she has ever played any songs from her award-winning show for her daughter, whom she shares with Dan Gregor, Bloom said, "My husband does, and it's made me want to honestly, at some point, get on releasing some sort of children or clean re-edit of a lot of my songs”.

“The songs are very catchy, but they're really dirty, and they're going over her head right now. She's just listening to the music”, she continued. "But my husband puts some of the songs on, she likes to hear mom sing, and I'm like, 'Oh, I got to re-record these songs’”.

As per ‘People’, Bloom and Gregor welcomed their daughter, whose name they have not yet shared publicly, in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress first announced she was expecting back in September 2019 after winning her first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Bloom, who won the Emmy for best original music and lyrics, slipped in the exciting news when asked backstage what she had planned next after her feat.

