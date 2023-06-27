Lithium-ion battery creator John Goodenough passes away at 100

New York [US], June 27 : John B Goodenough, the creator of the lithium-ion battery passed away at an assisted living facility in Austin, Texas at the age of 100, New York Times reported.

Goodenough shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his significant contribution to the creation of the ground-breaking lithium-ion battery, the rechargeable power source that powers most modern portable electronic devices as well as electric and hybrid cars.

The news of Goodenough's death was announced by the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a professor of engineering. He passed away on Sunday.

According to New York Times, Goodenough was mostly unknown outside of scientific and academic circles and the corporate giants who made use of his work before the news of his selection as a Nobel winner broke.

At the University of Oxford, he made the laboratory discovery that allowed for the development of smartphones, laptops, and tablet computers in 1980.

Additionally, his batteries have been utilised in clean, silent plug-in vehicles, such as many Teslas, that can be driven on long trips, reduce the effects of climate change, and may one day replace gasoline-powered cars and trucks.

Moreover, his batteries have been also used in lifesaving medical devices like cardiac defibrillators.

