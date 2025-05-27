Liverpool Victory Parade Accident Video: At Least 27 Injured After Car Rams Into Crowd On Water Street

At least 27 reportedly injured after a car ramped into a crowd celebrating Liverpool's victory in the Premier League 2024-25 on Monday evening, May 26, on Water Street. The celebration scenes turned into a horrific accident as the vehicle can be seen deliberately driving into crowds. The suspected driver was arrested by the Merseyside Police in connection with the incident and confirmed it is not being treated as an act of terrorist attack.

A video of the incident, recorded on a mobile phone, shows an out-of-control black car striking several people on the street. The car then took a slight turn and ran over another group of people, injuring several of them during a celebration parade on Water Street. More videos have emerged on social media, showing the angry crowd present at the scene vandalising the vehicle after police arrested the accused.

The police officer said that it is an isolated incident and not an act of terrorism. “We believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it,” said Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims at a press briefing. “The incident is not being treated as terrorism,” she added.

"This had been a joyous day in Liverpool with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club’s victory parade. Sadly, at just after 6 o’clock this evening, as the parade was drawing to a close, we received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool city centre," said ACC Sims.

She said injured people were transferred to the hospital for treatment and several others were given firs aid at the accident spot immediately after the incident. "The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested. We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle," ACC Jenny Sims further said.

"Our emergency ambulances took patients to our NHS colleagues at Royal Liverpool, Alder Hey, Arrowe Park and Aintree Hospitals. Sadly, four of the injured were children who were enjoying the day with their friends and families," said Dave Kitchin, from North West Ambulance Service.