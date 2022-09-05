Liz Truss replaces Boris Johnson as Britain's new PM, defeats Indian-origin Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss has been named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Monday, taking power at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive party leadership contest that pitted Truss against Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister, Monday's announcement triggered the beginning of a handover from Boris Johnson.

The voting by Tory members for their choice between Sunak and Truss which started early August closed on Friday evening.Nearly 52 per cent said that Truss would make a "poor" or "terrible" prime minister, while 43 per cent said they did not trust her "at all" to deal with the issues of the expensive cost of living. A further 37 per cent of Britons believe she will be much the same as her predecessor.The two contenders have gone through a postal ballot of all the Conservative members, numbering around 160,000 Tory electorate to replace the UK outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson.Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal and he will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. His successor will follow him and be asked to form a government.