Lizzo has 'trust issues with the world' amid sexual harassment case

Los Angeles, Nov 17 Singer Lizzo has talked about what she has been up to over recent months, saying that she has been working on her music and her body.

"Hi. I'm working... on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they've ever been," Lizzo wrote on Instagram alongside a mirror selfie.

Earlier this year, the popstar said that she's been forced to take her exercise regime more seriously since she became a singer.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker explained that her on-stage performances demand a certain level of physical fitness, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Lizzo said on TikTok, "I have a very high-performance job. For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

Lizzo loves performing for her fans, but she's also aware that she needs to maintain a good level of fitness in order to do her job. The singer explained, "It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."

