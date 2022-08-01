Load factor of SpiceJet on July 30, 31 was 81% and 82.4% respectively

New Delhi, Aug 1 Aircraft occupancy or passenger load factor (PLF) of SpiceJet on July 30 and 31 was 81% and 82.4% respectively. The airline on Monday said that all its flights have departed on time, as per schedule and there have been no cancellations.

SpiceJet flight operations remain absolutely normal. All our flights have departed on time, as per schedule today, and there have been no cancellations. We are operating with excellent loads and the daily ticket bookings remain strong. Our load factor on July 30th and 31st was 81% andA 82.4% respectively," said the airline spokesperson.

"SpiceJet is grateful for the continued confidence reposed by our passengers and travel partners and we are confident of scaling up our operations and addressing any concern that the regulator may have, on priority," said the spokesperson on Monday.

Recently, aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation received requests from lessor for deregistration of three aircrafts of budget carrier Spicejet. Leasing firm Awas Ireland Limited filed the requests against three Boeing 737 aircraft on July 29.

Before this, DGCA during the last week ordered SpiceJet airline to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

"In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show-cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks," said the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an order.

