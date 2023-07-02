Local woman establish arts centre for education of deprived young girls in Afghanistan's Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 2 : At a time when the Taliban's regime has taken away the basic rights of Afgan women, a local woman in the country's Herat province has established a training centre that offers miniature art classes to young girls who are deprived of education, Tolo News reported.

The Taliban's ban on secondary schools for female students has prevented young girls from receiving education.

The center's founder, Maria Arbabzada, has successfully recruited approximately 50 students and is determined to encourage girls who have a great desire to learn despite the hurdles they confront.

"Our primary goal is to assist the girls here who are keen and resilient," stated Arbabzada, according to Tolo News.

The girls who visit the centre say that their involvement in art has not only given them a sense of purpose but has also rescued them from feelings of hopelessness caused by being confined to their homes.

Expressing joy for art and her aspirations to further chisel her skills in the field, Lina, one of the students, said, "This gives us hope. I love it. I want to continue growing through this art form, as I have already made significant progress," according to Tolo News.

Taliban's recent limitations prohibiting women from attending schools, universities, or working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have received global condemnation.

In another statement, Zahra Ghulami, an art student, emphasised the importance of education in a country's development. "When a country has a high illiteracy rate, it stifles progress in terms of knowledge and industry," she observed.

Another student, Saeeda Habibi, emphasised girls' goals for self-improvement, career prospects, and financial independence.

Since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021 and began their crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, they have been living miserably.

Girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade, including university, and women are barred from most jobs and public spaces.

