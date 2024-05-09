Locals in POGB debunk claims of infrastructure development, call everything a charade

Gilgit City [Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan], May 9 : Residents of the Gahkuch Khari area in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have questioned the efficacy of the cleanliness drive organised this week and complained that the administration's claim of development in the region is merely for show.

Locals in parts of the Gahkuch Khari area in Gilgit Baltistan are irked by the inability of the government to handle the increasing trash and sewage issues in the region.

Bakhtawar Shah, a local resident said, "A campaign called the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' by the POGB administration is being run but merely for show. Just walk about a hundred meters from the offices of Deputy Commissioner Ghazar and Assistant Commissioner Punyal Ashkoman, and they will know the real conditions that our people live in. The sewage pipes have been jammed because of garbage and the area smells bad".

Muhammad Khan, another resident of the area stated, "There are no sweepers appointed by the administration for cleaning streets. Our children who play in these streets are prone to diseases because of this garbage. They may make claims about clean and green Pakistan, but up till now I have not seen any improvement".

Notably, the lack of proper roads, health, and other basic facilities has made the occupied region one of the most backward. Residents blame corruption and neglect for leaving Gilgit Baltistan's future bleak.

In Skardu of PoGB, a local news channel reported that the locals had come out on the streets expressing their concerns over the ignorance of the administration in resolving their issues. The locals of that area also reported similar issues stating that "this is not a recent issue, it has been persisting for over one and a half years. The sewerage pipe that was built here was destroyed a long time ago. Lots of this waste has gotten mixed with drinking water and is causing problems for locals and cattle which is a primary source of income for us. several of our cattle have died here. The water has seeped into the foundation stone of our houses and is causing damage to our houses".

Other locals in the news report mentioned that the locals of GB have protested, they have written applications, and have organized meetings with senior officials regarding the same issue but no solution has been found until now. A local had reported that "previously, the local District Collector, had given us an assurance for starting the repair work within three days but more than ten days have passed and there is no sign of work getting started in this regard. Now we are ready to compromise and demand that an excavator be brought to make a path for the water to exit, but they are not able to arrange for that also".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor