London: Indian community celebrates Krishna Janmashtami

The 23rd Shoba Yatra was organised at Shree Ram Mandir South Hall, London to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Indian community and locals in large numbers participated in the event. High Commissioner of India to United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami also participated in the event. Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in India and is celebrated with great devotion across the country.

On this day, devotees celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with enthusiasm. Believed to be Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation, Lord Krishna is said to have been born on this day.To mark the festival, temples, residences, and even public spaces are decorated in honour of Lord Krishna as people take part in Janmashtami celebrations. Some also dress up as Lord Krishna to depict his epic tale.

Devotees celebrate the day in their own unique manner. People set up a cradle to worship Baal Gopal by offering butter (makhan) and sugar as prasad. Many observe fast and perform aarti, kirtan, and bhajan to celebrate the festival. Temples are decorated with flowers and 56 different varieties of bhog prasad are also prepared for Lord Krishna. The Dahi Handi event is also observed during Janmashtami where groups of boys and girls make human pyramids to break 'makhan-filled' handi tied at a height.