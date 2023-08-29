London: Journalist lodges police complaint against Nawaz Sharif’s security guard over alleged misconduct

London [UK], August 29 : A journalist has lodged a police complaint against a security guard for PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for engaging in "misconduct" outside Hussain Nawaz's London office, reported ARY News.

Details indicate that Nawaz Sharif's security guard was the subject of a police complaint in London for acting aggressively and abusing reporters who had gathered at Hussain Nawaz's office to report on the upcoming meeting between the Sharif brothers in London.

The journalist claimed that the former prime minister's bodyguard used profane words and offensive gestures. He hoped that the police would punish the culprits severely.

It is important to note that the security guard for PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif mistreated Pakistani journalists and yelled insults at them for capturing Shehbaz Sharif's arrival on camera.

Pakistani media representatives showed up at Nawaz Sharif's London home to cover Shehbaz's arrival for a crucial meeting. The journalists began taping Shehbaz's video as soon as he arrived, but the security guard intervened and mistreated them, as reported by ARY News.

The security guy could be seen yelling insults and threatening the journalists in the footage. He was repeatedly told by the journalists that they were merely going about their business, but the security guy seemed unconvinced.

The media asked that Nawaz Sharif take notice of the situation and denounce the security guard's bad behaviour.

In order to consult with Nawaz before the general elections and to finalize the PML-N Quaid's return to Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif had travelled to London, ARY News reported.

