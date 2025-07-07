London to host Economic Forum at Mansion House

London, July 7 London is set to host a major economic summit in October 2025 at Mansion House, positioning itself alongside global gatherings such as Davos and Doha.

The Rt Hon. Lord Graham Brady is leading the organising committee for the landmark event, which will convene under the theme “Navigating A New Global Order.”

The 2025 Forum will bring together about 400 thought leaders from government, business, media, culture, academia, and civil society to explore strategic solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“With the shifting political landscape in the US, London stands out as a beacon of stability and a magnet for global investors seeking a pro-business environment,” said the Rt Hon. Lord Graham Brady.

“Recent UK trade agreements with India, the US, and the European Union have sharpened the city’s competitive edge, positioning it as a prime launchpad for international growth. As a historic trade hub, London has continually adapted to the world’s changing tides.”

The event aims to reaffirm London’s stature as a global centre of geopolitics, geo-economics, and culture, celebrating its legacy while shaping its future.

As the world navigates turbulent waters -- including geopolitical tensions, economic volatility, and the disruptive effects of Trump II, the Ukraine war, and instability in the Middle East -- the London Economic Forum will offer a vital platform for bold thinking and practical action.

Key topics to be explored include rewiring globalisation, with a focus on trade, tariffs, and ties in a fragmented world; the evolving role of global financial institutions in an interconnected age; London’s post-Brexit economic diplomacy; investing in the next frontier through support for start-ups and scale-ups in biotech, deep tech, and fintech; and the business of influence, encompassing monetisation, trust, and media power.

The organising committee also includes David Smith, Economics Editor of The Times and The Sunday Times; Dr Mohan Kaul, former Chief of the Commonwealth Business Council; Mihir Bose, former Sports Editor at the BBC; Nigel Dudley, veteran journalist and broadcaster; Tony Matharu, Chairman of Integrity International Group; Ishara Bhasi Callan, Project Director and Anasudhin Azeez, Executive Editor of London Daily.

“With its unique blend of trade heritage, technological innovation, entrepreneurial drive, and cultural diversity, London has become one of the most attractive destinations for investment and global collaboration -- particularly for emerging economies across Asia and Africa,” said Dr Mohan Kaul, Founder and Co-chairman.

“London is the engine of Britain’s economy and a steadfast anchor of global trade,” added Anasudhin Azeez, CEO of the London Economic Forum.

“As one of the world’s leading cities, it benefits from a robust legal system, strong financial institutions, a highly skilled workforce, and unparalleled global connectivity. Its diversity fuels creativity and innovation, while its economy continues to drive the UK’s performance. Ranked among the top cities for business, science, technology, and the arts, London also offers world-class universities, a vibrant cultural life, and abundant green spaces -- making it not only a commercial hub but also a magnet for international growth.”

The forum will feature six thematic sessions focusing on economy, trade and investment; defence, energy and geopolitics; tech frontiers including AI, innovation and the future economy; Finance 4.0 and London’s financial leadership in a digital age; the future of work encompassing skills, migration and labour markets; and narratives shaping media, influence, and the algorithmic age.

