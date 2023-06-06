"Looking forward to enhancing security cooperation...": US Department of State on PM Modi's upcoming visit

Washington [US], June 6 : Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, on Monday (local time) said that the partnership with India is one of the most consequential relations for the US, adding that Washington is looking forward to deepening economic ties and enhancing security cooperation.

"We are very much looking forward to hosting PM Modi for the State visit later this month," said Patel.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

"Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential and we look forward to continuing deepen our collaboration on a number of issues, whether it be enhancing security cooperation, deepening our economic ties, deepening trade issues," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement on Wednesday.

The United States Congress has also invited PM Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate during his visit to the country on June 22, according to the statement released by US Congress.

"During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.

Meanwhile, the White House said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India.

PM Modi's visit "will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of the family and friendship that link America, Americans and clearly, Indians together. And so that's very important to the (US) President," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on PM Modi's state visit to the US.

Pierre further said: "The President and the First Lady are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit which is going to happen on June 22.

The White House Press Secretary said the visit would also strengthen US-India shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space.

