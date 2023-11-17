"Looking forward to further strengthening India-Spain relations": PM Modi congratulates Pedro Sanchez on re-election

New Delhi [India], November 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on his re-election as President of Spain and affirmed confidence in further strengthening India-Spain relations.

PM Modi also called for fostering the bond of friendship and cooperation between New Delhi and Madrid for a bright future.

"Warm congratulations @SanchezCastejon on your re-election as the President of the Government of Spain. Looking forward to further strengthening India-Spain relations, fostering our bond of friendship and cooperation for a bright future," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on Thursday, the Spanish Parliament voted to make Sanchez as the Prime Minister for another term, CNN reported.

This ended a protracted deadlock after an inconclusive general election in July.

Notably, in Spain is a parliamentary monarchy, and the Prime Minister is the head of the government whose official title is the 'President of the Government'.

Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) reached separate deals with a number of regional parties to earn their backing, including a contentious bill on amnesty for Catalan separatists that has sparked protests across Spain.

Sanchez had 179 votes in favour and 171 against, with no abstentions.

Notably, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, a candidate with the conservative People's Party (PP), won the most seats but failed to secure enough support from other parties in his own bid to lead the country, CNN reported.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Sanchez, stating, "It is good that we can continue to work side by side," Scholz said. "We see many challenges in the world from a very similar perspective."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she looked forward to working to address important challenges faced by the EU while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also sent his congratulations.

