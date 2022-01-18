Looking forward to Sudan's successful completion of transition phase: India at UNSC

Stating that the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reflects the inherent challenges to the transition process, India on Monday said that it looks forward to Sudan's successful completion of the current transition phase, and remains confident that Sudanese people will overcome the current challenges.

These remarks were made by Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UNGA, at a United Nations Security Council briefing by International Criminal Court on Sudan.

"The UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process which is aimed at salvaging the situation and keeping the transition process on track needs to be Sudanese-led and guided by a constructive approach," Mathur said.

He further noted that the transitional government of Sudan had shown readiness to address issues relating to transitional justice, including accountability for human rights violations, through a truth and reconciliation process.

Mathur stated that India hopes that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will be able to visit Darfur during his next visit to Sudan.

"We also hope that the prosecutor will be able to visit Darfur during his next visit to Sudan in the coming months," he said, adding that it is "important that all sides continue to engage on outstanding issues to find mutually acceptable solutions."

Mathur further said that as Sudan transitions to a peaceful, stable and prosperous future, there is a need to provide it with all the assistance to redress the issues of the past, promote inter-communal harmony and protect the fundamental rights of all its citizens.

"As we look forward to Sudan's successful completion of the current transition phase, we remain confident that Sudanese people will overcome the current challenges and strive further ahead on their road to peace and development," he added.

Earlier this month, Hamdok announced his resignation, Sputnik reported. He had said, "I leave this position to other sons and daughters of my homeland so that they can continue to govern the dear homeland and live out with it what remains of the transitional period toward a civil, democratic state."

( With inputs from ANI )

