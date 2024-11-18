Louisiana Mass Shooting: Two Killed, 10 Injured in Two Shootings During Second Line Parade in New Orleans (Watch Video)

At least two were killed, and 10 were injured in two mass shootings that took place during the second line parade in Louisiana, New Orleans, on Sunday afternoon (US time).

UPDATE: There are a total of 12 victims in this incident. A ninth victim from the shooting scene arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance for treatment of injuries. Investigation is ongoing. — New Orleans Police Department (@NOPDNews) November 18, 2024

New Orleans Police Department in a post on social media platform X, said, "There are a total of 12 victims in this incident. A ninth victim from the shooting scene arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance for treatment of injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Visuals From Shooting Site

🚨#BREAKING: Law enforcement are on the scene to a mass shooting during at a parade event



📌#NewOrleans | #Louisiana



At this time Law enforcement and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a mass shooting at the Second Line parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. Officials… pic.twitter.com/2j1zycaQZA — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 17, 2024

According to the reports, a gunman from a vehicle opened fire into a crowd of people participating in the annual Nine Times Social Aid and Pleasure Club second line parade in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue at around 3.40 pm (Louisiana local time).

Also Read | Australia: Man arrested after shooting at police in Melbourne.

Law enforcement and emergency crews are currently on the scene. It is unclear at this time whether the suspected shooter has been apprehended or remains at large. Police are urging people to avoid the area as the situation continues to develop.

Gunfire broke out again a few minutes later as revellers crossed the Almonaster Avenue Bridge, which was closed to vehicular traffic at the time, killing two people and wounding another.