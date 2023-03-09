Louisville police accused of depriving people of rights under US laws

Washington, March 9 The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has accused the police department of Louisville, Kentucky, of depriving people of their rights under certain laws.

In a report published on Wednesday, the DOJ alleged that the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government (Louisville Metro) and the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) "engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law", reports Xinhua news agency.

The Department said the LMPD uses excessive force; conducts searches based on invalid warrants; unlawfully executes search warrants without knocking and announcing; and unlawfully discriminates against Black people in its enforcement activities, etc.

The Louisville Metro and the LMPD are also said to have discriminated against people with behavioural health disabilities when responding to them in crisis.

LMPD officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, in her own home while executing a search warrant on the night of March 13, 2020, but there was no evidence of any crime.

She was hit with six bullets.

"The findings are deeply troubling and sobering," the BBC quoted Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta as saying.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said: "This conduct is unacceptable. It is heartbreaking... It is also an affront to the vast majority of officers who put their lives on the line to serve Louisville with honour."

The DOJ blamed the findings on deficiencies in policies, training, supervision and accountability that contributed to LMPD and Louisville Metro's unlawful conduct.

Officials opened their investigation on April 26, 2021.

