‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to debut in theatres on February 16, 2024

Mumbai, July 8 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', the sequel to the highly experimental 2010 Hindi film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', has booked its release date for February 16, 2024.

The makers also recently released the thought-provoking poster of the film. It shows the audience and the stark reality of a digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Building upon the legacy of the first film, 'LSD 2' pushes the boundaries and promises to be even more explicit, ensuring an edgier and deeply immersive experience for the audience. Like its predecessor, 'LSD 2' too has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

'LSD', which released in 2010 and starred Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Amit Sial, and was entirely using digital formats with different cameras, including a handycam, an amateur film camera, a security camera, an underwater camera and spy cameras.

Over the years, the film has gained a cult status and has often been praised for telling compelling interlinked stories without using conventional filmmaking techniques.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' is presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

--IANS

