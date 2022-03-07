Macron says efforts to safeguard Ukraine's nuclear facilities underway

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday that all sides in the Russian-Ukraine conflict are working to preserve the country's civilian nuclear facilities.

Macron made these remarks after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

These talks come as Russia has taken control of Europe's largest nuclear power station after the fire was reported at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine.

The UN's nuclear watchdog said radiation levels and the safety of reactors were not affected. But the watchdog expressed concern about developments at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

"I talked today with President Putin and then with President Zelenskyy. We are working to preserve integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear installations, in addition to the prioritized demands that we present to Russia: a ceasefire and protection of civilians," Macron tweeted.

Macron spoke to Zelenskyy on Sunday and updated him on his earlier call with Putin.

"The President of the Republic talked to President ZELENSKY about his call today with President PUTIN, during which the latter gave his agreement for joint effort to be undertaken on the basis of the recommendations of the International Agency for Atomic Energy in order to ensure the safety and security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine," the Elysee Palace statement said.

Macron had voiced his concern about nuclear safety during a call with President Vladimir Putin earlier on Sunday.

In his call with Zelensky, Macron had "reiterated the absolute necessity to avoid any attack on the integrity of Ukrainian civil nuclear facilities."

According to the Elysee, the humanitarian situation was also discussed and Macron had told Zelensky that he will pay "close attention to the needs of Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor