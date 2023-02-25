Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region - EMSC

A fresh 5.5-magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the seismological centre. This comes as the death toll from the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has crossed 50,000.

