Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region - EMSC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 25, 2023 04:43 PM 2023-02-25T16:43:30+5:30 2023-02-25T16:44:34+5:30
A fresh 5.5-magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of ...
A fresh 5.5-magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the seismological centre. This comes as the death toll from the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has crossed 50,000.Open in app