Maha's MGL hikes gas prices for 2nd time in 3 weeks

Mumbai, Dec. Dec 17 For the second time in 3 weeks, the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has hiked the prices of CNG and PNG with effect from midnight, an official said on Friday.

The basic price of CNG is increased by Rs 2/kg and domestic PNG by Rs 1.50/SCM for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Accordingly, the revised all-inclusive prices of CNG that fuels vehicles will go up from Rs 61.50/kg to Rs 63.50/kg, and home use PNG shall shoot up from Rs 36.50/SCM to Rs 38/SCM, said an MGL spokesperson.

