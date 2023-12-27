Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ 'unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey’

Mumbai, Dec 27 Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has praised son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release ‘Animal’ as an "unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey" and his performance in the blockbuster.

Lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's daring approach, Mahesh said that the film is a "cinematic rarity and boldly defies mainstream norms."

Talking about Ranbir's performance in the film, he said: "In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey."

‘Animal’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. In the film, Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh learns about an assassination attempt on his father and sets out to exact revenge.

