Mahindra rolls-out 300,000 th tractor made at Telangana factory

Hyderabad, June 22 Mahindra Tractors on Wednesday rolled out its 300,000th tractor made at its tractor manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

Mahindra Tractors is part of Mahindra's farm equipment sector and the world's largest tractor manufacturer by volume.

Established in 2012, Zaheerabad is Mahindra's youngest and largest tractor manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. It is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana and the company has invested close to Rs 1,087 crore at the facility.

The unit employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 1,00,000 tractors per year on a 2-shift basis.

The 300,000th tractor was rolled out in the presence of Telangana's Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Zaheerabad MP Bheemarao Basawantrao Patil and MLA K. Manik Rao.

The minister noted that Mahindra's facility at Zaheerabad has provided opportunities to thousands, in not only making products for the domestic market, but also positioned Telangana as one of the largest tractor export hubs.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's President, Farm Equipment Sector, Hemant Sikka pointed out that besides being a hub for a wide range of products for the Indian market, the plant also caters to over 60 markets, including advanced markets of the US, Japan and Europe. He said the company would soon roll out the new light-weight K2 tractor series from the Zaheerabad facility.

Mahindra announced in 2020 that it will manufacture a new tractor series called the 'K2', exclusively at the company's tractor manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad, a light-weight tractor programme, developed through close collaboration with Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor