Mainly clear weather likely in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 22 Jammu and Kashmir will have mainly clear weather during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday.

The weather was partly cloudy in the last 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain clear during the next 24 hours in J&K," an officer of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 13.3, Pahalgam 7.8 and Gulmarg 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 2.8, Kargil 7 and Leh 2.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 22.5, Katra 20.2, Batote 14.1, Banihal 11.4 and Bhaderwah 13.4 as the minimum temperature.

