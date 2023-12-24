Majalis Abu Dhabi hosts first group wedding at Majlis Al-Markhaniya

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Majalis Abu Dhabi, at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office, part of the Presidential Court, has hosted the first group wedding at Majlis Al-Markhaniya in Al Ain.

The ceremony supported efforts to foster community engagement, enhance quality of life, and preserve UAE values and traditions. (ANI/WAM)

