Majalis Abu Dhabi hosts first group wedding at Majlis Al-Markhaniya
By ANI | Published: December 24, 2023 04:34 AM2023-12-24T04:34:28+5:302023-12-24T04:35:05+5:30
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Majalis Abu Dhabi, at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office, part of the Presidential Court, has hosted the first group wedding at Majlis Al-Markhaniya in Al Ain.
The ceremony supported efforts to foster community engagement, enhance quality of life, and preserve UAE values and traditions. (ANI/WAM)
