"Major strategic miscalculation": Former Indian envoy Sanjay Panda on military relationship between Turkey, Pakistan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 14 : Former Indian Ambassador to Turkey, Sanjay Panda on Wednesday expressed concerns over Turkey's military support to Pakistan and said how Ankara looks at India is "major strategic miscalculation" on its part.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The fact remains how Turkey looks at India...It's a major strategic miscalculation for Turkey, knowing very well how and where these products are going to be used. Turkey has to see what is in its national interest. Is it doing business with India or with Pakistan? I would rather call it a strategic miscalculation."

This comes after Turkey's continued support for Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict, which has led to serious concerns about national security and the safety of Indian citizens.

In a recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, Pakistani terrorists attacked innocent Indian citizens, causing significant loss of life and suffering. During India's Operation Sindoor, Turkey openly supported Pakistan, providing military and diplomatic support against India's interests.

Notably, India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government had said that the perpetrators would face severe punishment, and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart, however they have said that the understanding has been reached bilaterally.

Further, Panda attributed Turkey's stance to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's larger agenda, saying, "At this point in time, Turkey is with Pakistan, but it is part of the larger agenda of President Erdogan."

The former envoy explained that Erdogan's vision is centred around reviving the Ottoman Empire's glory and becoming the leader of the Islamic world.

He noted, "He's the only one who calls the shots in Turkey, and at this point, his vision is of reviving the days of the Caliphate glory and becoming the leader of the Islamic world."

"Not many people in Turkey are with Erdogan on this, but that's his dream. Anything which has to do with Islam, Turkey is there. On the Kashmir issues, it has sided with Pakistan," he added.

The former envoy also highlighted the Turkey and Pakistan relationship, describing it as an "all-weather friendship," where Turkey consistently supports Pakistan on key issues, including Kashmir.

Panda said, "Turkey has been Pakistan's all-weather friend. It has always been by Pakistan's side."

Panda emphasised that Turkey's military support to Pakistan is not in the form of gifts or aid, but rather commercial transactions.

He said that Pakistan is a major buyer of Turkish drones, adding that Turkey's military support to Pakistan is primarily commercial in nature.

"Let us get it very clear, it's not that it (Turkey) is gifting drones to Pakistan. Pakistan is a major buyer of Turkish drones," he told ANI.

Apart from drones, Pakistan has also procured other military equipment from Turkey, including four MILGEM-class corvettes.

"Turkey markets it quite extensively. Apart from drones, there are also other military equipment which Turkey has been providing to Pakistan on a commercial basis. There are 4 MILGEM-class corvettes that Pakistan has bought from Turkey...," he added.

Panda's statement suggested that Turkey's military support for Pakistan may not significantly impact the India-Pakistan dynamic. The relationship between Turkey and Pakistan appears to be driven by commercial interests, with Turkey seeking to expand its defense exports.

The former envoy noted that Pakistan's military support from Turkey is minuscule compared to what it receives from China. In 2023, Pakistan procured military equipment worth only USD 5-6 million from Turkey.

"Pakistan's support from Turkey or whatever it has got from Turkey is quite minuscule as compared to what it gets from China. Last year, it was about 5-6 million dollars worth of military equipment it procured from Turkey...," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor