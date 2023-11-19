Malaika Arora, Farah Khan reveal their ‘first crush’ was Chunky Pandey

Mumbai, Nov 19 Actress Malaika Arora, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who are currently seen as the judges in the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, have revealed that both had the same first crush- - actor Chunky Pandey.

In a new video clip shared by the makers on social media, we can see Farah saying: “isse pucho iska pehla crush kon tha? Mai bataungi iska pehla crush kon tha.”

Malaika adds: “Main batati hun ham done ka crush same hai”. And then both shouted “Chunky Pandey”, leaving the host Gauahar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, and the contestants in splits.

Judge Arshad Warsi concluded saying: “main isiliye chup baitha aha kyunki ye baat sach hai.”

The video was captioned as: “Malaika aur Farah ka lucky guy. Judges ke secrets sunne mein bada maza aata hai lekin yeh toh bilkul unexpected tha!”

This weekend, the celebrities will attempt to try something new for the first time and step into uncharted dance territory with the ‘Pehli Baar’ challenge, wherein they’ll be scored for the first time by the trio of judges - Farah, Arshad and Malaika.

The season 11 have contestants: Tanishaa Mukerji, Urvashi Dholakia, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Rajiv Thakur, and Vivek Dahiya.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

