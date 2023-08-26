Malaika unfollows Arjun's sisters and father on social media

Mumbai, Aug 26 Amid their break up rumours, Malaika Arora has unfollowed actor Arjun Kapoor's family members including father Boney Kapoor, sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

A Reddit user has claimed that Malaika Arora has unfollowed Arjun's family. However, she is still following the actor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

She even shared a cryptic Instagram story, which read: “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

Malaika then shared another post featuring two sunglasses kept on a dining table and wrote: “Sunny days r here again…”

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a cryptic post, which read: “Garbage, the one thing we can always count on in this world.”

Actress Janhvi posted a poster of the 1974 film ‘A Woman Under The Influence’ written and directed by John Cassavetes. The filmrevolves around a woman whose unusual behavior leads to conflict with her husband and family. It received two Academy Award nominations, for Best Actress and Best Director.

Neither Arjun nor Malaika have addressed the breakup rumour yet. Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to actor-filmmaker and Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan. After getting married in 1998, they announced their separation in March 2016 and got officially divorced in May 2017.

