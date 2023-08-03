Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

By IANS | Published: August 3, 2023 07:44 PM 2023-08-03T19:44:38+5:30 2023-08-03T19:45:09+5:30

Kochi, Aug 3 Popular TV and film actor Kailas Nath, who was ailing for a while, passed away ...

Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away | Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

Next

Kochi, Aug 3 Popular TV and film actor Kailas Nath, who was ailing for a while, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday said industry sources.

The 65 year old actor was more popular on the small screen, but he also acted in Malayalam films in supporting roles.

He was suffering from ill-health and had been in and out of hospitals for a while.

The last rites would be held on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur