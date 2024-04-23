Malaysia: 10 Killed After Two Military Helicopters Crash in Mid-Air Collision; Video Goes Viral

At least 10 people were killed after two Royal Malaysian Navy helicopters collided with each other and crashed in Lumut, Perak on Tuesday, April 23. According to the Free Malaysia Today report, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the incident and said medical officers confirmed their deaths at the scene.

Military Helicopters Crash in Mid-Air Collision

BREAKING: 2 military helicopters crash after mid-air collision in Malaysia, killing all 10 people on board pic.twitter.com/4afNggr0x9 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 23, 2024

Operation is ongoing to retrieve the bodies of the victims from the helicopters. More details awaited.

