Malaysia: 10 Killed After Two Military Helicopters Crash in Mid-Air Collision; Video Goes Viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 23, 2024 09:29 AM2024-04-23T09:29:36+5:302024-04-23T09:29:40+5:30

At least 10 people were killed after two Royal Malaysian Navy helicopters collided with each other and crashed in ...

Malaysia: 10 Killed After Two Military Helicopters Crash in Mid-Air Collision; Video Goes Viral | Malaysia: 10 Killed After Two Military Helicopters Crash in Mid-Air Collision; Video Goes Viral

Malaysia: 10 Killed After Two Military Helicopters Crash in Mid-Air Collision; Video Goes Viral

At least 10 people were killed after two Royal Malaysian Navy helicopters collided with each other and crashed in Lumut, Perak on Tuesday, April 23. According to the Free Malaysia Today report, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the incident and said medical officers confirmed their deaths at the scene.

Military Helicopters Crash in Mid-Air Collision

Operation is ongoing to retrieve the bodies of the victims from the helicopters. More details awaited.
 

Open in app
Tags :MalaysiaHelicopter CrashViral video