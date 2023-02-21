Football: Striker Fati aims to stay at Barcelona long after 2027

Madrid, Feb 21 FC Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has said that he intends to see out his contract with the club despite worries about his current form.

The 20-year-old is still short of the brilliant form he showed before picking up a serious knee injury over two years ago, and although he started Sunday's 2-0 win at home to Cadiz, he was again slightly disappointing, reports Xinhua.

Speaking at a beneficial event on Monday, the striker was asked about his future and said he hoped to stay at the club long after his current contract expires in June 2027.

"I feel grateful and very fortunate to play for Barca and I have to thank the people who support and help me on a daily basis. Maybe that is why I feel I haven't done much to repay their confidence."

"I have a contract until 2027 and I hope it can be longer. My aim is to continue here for many years," said Fati, who also thanks the fans for their support after they chanted his name on Sunday.

"People are going to the ground a lot this season and I am really grateful for everything," said the striker.

"I am 100 per cent fit, ready for the team and looking forward to what lies ahead," he said.

Barca's next game is a visit to Old Trafford, where they face Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League tie after a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last Thursday.

"The team is in good shape," Fati insisted. "We know that United are in good form, but we are going to give it everything and with the intention of getting into the next round."

"We are Barca and I don't think anyone scares us," he concluded," he added.

