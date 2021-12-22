Malaysia logs 3,140 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 3,140 COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,724,684, according to the health ministry.

Fifty-eight of the new cases are imported, with 3,082 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 57 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,192.Another 4,278 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,642,469.

There are 51,023 active cases, 353 are being held in intensive care units and 189 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 167,323 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone. Some 79.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor