Maldivian Foreign Minister applauds "prompt response" by India, Kuwait on fire tragedy

Male [Maldives], June 14 : Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer offered condolences on the death of 45 Indian workers in the deadly fire incident in Kuwait's Mangaf, adding that the prompt response by the Indian and Kuwait governments is admirable.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister further prayed for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

"It is with a heavy heart that I learnt of the tragic fire incident in a building that housed many #Indian workers in #Kuwait, leading to the loss of many precious lives. The prompt response by the Governments of India and Kuwait is admirable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Moosa Zameer said in a post shared on X.

https://x.com/MoosaZameer/status/1801462786863862107

At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident, and 31 bodies of victims from Kerala (23), Tamil Nadu (7), and Karnataka (1) were brought via a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Kerala's Kochi on Friday.

The detailed breakdown of the victims reveals the extent of the devastation: Seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 from Kerala.

The special IAF aircraft landed at around 10.30 am at Cochin International Airport earlier in the day.

Earlier today, the Kuwait Embassy in India expressed condolences on the death of 45 Indian nationals in the tragic fire incident in the Gulf country and wished a speedy recovery to the injured getting treatment.

The incident has sent shockwaves through communities both in Kuwait and India.

Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13, visited hospitals in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment following the tragic fire incident in Mangaf.

He was on board the plane, which carried the mortal remains of the victims back to India.

Moreover, Kuwaiti authorities are working to investigate the cause of the fire and provide support to the affected families.

