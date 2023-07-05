Malhar Thakar-starrer 'Shubh Yatra' revolves around Gujarati community's 'US dream'

Mumbai, July 5 The Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra', which stars an ensemble starcast of Malhar Thakar, M Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwala, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi, Hemin Trivedi, Magan Luhar, Sunil Vishrani and Jay Bhatt, sheds light on the desire for a better life abroad and the challenges faced by individuals from Gujarati community resorting to illegal means and the ensuing web of lies that grows bigger with every passing second.

The film has been directed by National Award winner Manish Saini, and is gearing up for its digital premiere on July 6.

The film takes a humorous approach to the craze among Gujarati community to fulfill their 'US Dream’.

Talking about the film, Gujarati star Malhar Thakar said, " 'Shubh Yatra' is not just a film, it's a reflection of every common man's story, the dream to go abroad, make money, and lead a better life. It was an incredible experience for me to step into Mohan Patel's shoes and portray his struggles, his hopes, and his undying spirit to reach the land of opportunities, US."

'Shubh Yatra' showcases the lives of Mohan Patel (Malhar Thakar) and his friend Hardik Patel (Hemin Trivedi), two small-town residents facing the burden of debt after their milk business fails. To overcome their financial struggles, they try to find employment in the US through a dubious agent.

As they navigate the challenges of illegal immigration, Mohan ends up working as an accountant in a drama theatre, while Hardik secures a tourist visa. However, Mohan's web of lies grows as he tries to conceal his true intentions.

Malhar added, "The journey was filled with laughter, and unexpected twists, leaving us all wondering if Mohan would make it or not. But that's the beauty of storytelling - it keeps you hooked till the end. I couldn't be happier to share this heartfelt tale with audiences in every nook and corner of the world."

While Malhar commands the screen as Mohan battling challenges with honesty; M Monal Gajjar's character as a fearless reporter, Saraswati, unmasking the deportation scam remains the unsung hero in this gripping tale.

Gajjar expressed her gratitude to the viewers, as she said, "Being a part of 'Shubh Yatra' gave me an opportunity to play a fearless journalist uncovering a deportation scam and standing up for truth. My character, Saraswati, brings an exciting dimension to the narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. While I can't reveal too much, I can assure you that the film is a thrilling roller coaster ride of truth and intrigue. I'm delighted that 'Shubh Yatra' is finally premiering on ShemarooMe, allowing viewers to embark on this exhilarating adventure with us."

The film will drop on ShemarooMe on July 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor