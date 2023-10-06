Maltese Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg arrives in Delhi, to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], October 6 : The minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, arrived in India on Friday.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, extended his welcome to the Maltese minister.

He said Borg's visit will strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Malda, as well as multilateral ties.

Taking to his social media platform X, he posted, "Warm welcome to FM @MinisterIanBorg of Malta to India. The visit will further strengthen our bilateral and multilateral ties."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to hold a meeting with his Maltese counterpart later in the day.

Moreover, Borg is on a short visit to India and will depart for his homeland on October 8.

Last week, India and Malta held the third round of Foreign Office Consultations in the national capital, with the discussions centered on furthering relations in trade and investments, skill development and the pharma sectors.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the talks were co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma and Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs & Trade of Malta.

"Both sides also discussed furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments, consular, migration, skill development, health & pharma sector and cultural linkages," the release stated.

Last year, Jaishankar held talks with Borg, with the two leaders agreeing to step up cooperation in the international fora, including the United Nations.

India and Malta enjoy friendly and cordial relations and share a common heritage, being members of the Commonwealth, according to the MEA.

Trade relations between the two countries have also been growing.

Testifying to the strong bilateral relations, there have been a number of visits of officials and delegates of either country, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

